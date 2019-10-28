Wendy’s is giving away free small frosty for the first 200 customers at grand opening in Joplin

Cotti Foods is excited to announce the grand opening of Wendy’s in Joplin, MO. The big day is set for Saturday, November 2nd. To celebrate the event, the first 200 customers will receive a free small frosty!

The Maiden Lane restaurant is Cotti Foods’ fifth Wendy’s in Missouri and their second location in Joplin. The newly remodeled location will include a new modern layout, Wi-Fi, Coca-Cola Freestyle with over one hundred flavor combinations.

“We are so happy to open this location in Joplin and look forward to becoming a member of the local community and beyond. At Wendy’s, we always strive to provide fresh, quality food, convenience, and affordability without compromising great customer service. Joplin is no different – we will continue to support the community, and work hard to deserve your loyalty,” said Cotti Foods’ president and CEO, Peter Capriotti II.

Located in California, Cotti Foods Corporation is a third-generation family restaurant business that currently owns and operates 82 Taco Bells, 102 Wendy’s and 10 Pieology restaurants across the U.S.

The Cotti Foods story began in 1967 with the purchase of a Taco Bell by Peter Capriotti Sr. Peter slowly grew his store count through the years. His son, Peter, purchased his first restaurant in 1982 and began the same trajectory. The two joined forces in 1996 and created Cotti Foods Corporation.

For employment opportunities please visit the Wendy’s Joplin location, located at 701 S. Maiden Lane near route 66, or go to www.cottiwendys.com to apply.