Welcoming fall season means big business for Frontenac pumpkin patch

Today marks the first day of fall, but for one Southeast Kansas pumpkin patch, the season is already in full swing.

Ol’ Yale Farms in Frontenac recently opened to the public for the season. The farm grows and sells its own pumpkins in the fall, and owners say the beginning of the season is the best time to get your pumpkin.

They add the richer the color, the more ripe the pumpkin is.

Owners add with plenty of rain in the forecast, you’ll want to get your hands on one soon, as more moisture increases the likelihood of the pumpkin rotting.

“Now is a good time to get your pumpkins,” explained owner Stephen Hipfl. “We’ve got a large variety here and we need to get them out of here. So the sooner, the better.”

This is the second year Ol’ Yale Farms has been in business. They will be open every weekend up until November 3rd.

For a list of hours and prices, click here.