It's not unusual for a Chamber of Commerce to work to bring new people to town to live and work. But one program is designed to attract a specific group of people to the Joplin area.

The program is called "Welcome Home to Joplin.” It's a project involving the city of Joplin, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and veteran related organizations that all work together to market the region as a good place to start for men and women leaving the military and returning to civilian life.



"We're going as a region saying look, we got a great quality of life, we have a lot of veterans already here that will mentor you if you like, we've got affordable housing, we've got great medical care, we've got veterans services and we've got jobs for you and your spouse,” says Kevin Welch, Director of Business Attraction and Retention for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program has been in existence for about a year and requires a lot of time behind the wheel.

"We've been to Fort Leavenworth and we're trying to keep this like within a 500 square mile radius you know Fort Sill, Fort Lenardwood, Fort Campbell Kentucky, Tinker Air Force Base,” says Kevin Welch.

Among the veteran groups involved is Compass Quest, co-founded by Air Force veteran Ted Donaldson.

"Opportunities to connect with other veterans, to do community service projects, to serve fellow veterans and so that way you get to carry on that aspect of service, belonging, purpose, mission, teamwork, those are very important components for people who are transitioning from the military,” says Ted Donaldson.

If you'd like more information about Welcome Home to Joplin, we've provided a link here.