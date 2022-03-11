WELCH, Okla. – A Welch Elementary School project netted a Miami animal shelter much-needed assistance.

Janey Sutton’s fourth and fifth-grade classes delivered several hundred pounds of dog and cat food to the Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter.

The shelter was established in 2016 in Miami and has 30 indoor, climate-controlled kennels for dogs. The city’s former shelter houses 16 cats.

“They were so excited,” Sutton said. “This was a good project. The students learned lessons in self-confidence, self-esteem, empathy, and in giving back to the community.”

In addition to food and bedding for the dogs and cats, the 38 students also gifted the shelter with dog treats, cat litter, toys, and leashes.

The student-led project collected donations for two weeks.

“The Ketcher/Keheley Animal shelter is grateful for the donations,” said Maycee Wilkings, shelter manager.

The students’ efforts did not go unnoticed, she said.

To learn more about The Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter, adoptions or to donate call 918.541.2275.