Welch sees water improvement

WELCH, Ok. — Residents in Welch have been dealing with water quality issues for several decades, but things are starting to change.

Preliminary studies show the water levels are in better standing.

This comes after the town has worked to improve its wells supplying water to the town. Several years ago the EPA and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality raised the standard for radium levels allowed in drinking water.

This affected the two 1,200 foot wells the town uses to supply water to the community.

At that time they were running slightly over radium levels permitted.

Through a community development block grant, Welch City leaders have received funds to work on the wells to improve water quality.

Winston Mckeon, Mayor of Welch, said, “Preliminary testing shows the radium is down to a 2.5 so success now although we have run short of funds and we’re not back on line with that well.”

One well is completely showing low radium levels and better water quality, but Welch city leaders still have to fix the second well as required by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Mckeon says it will cost about $25,000 dollars to do the work.