Welch passes sales tax

WELCH, Ok. — After the town of Welch voted in favor of a sales tax hike during a special election some major improvements will soon go into effect.

Residents will now pay a one cent sales tax increase. Town officials say the initiative was overwhelmingly supported by the town.

Money from the sales tax will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.

one quarter of the increase will allow them to purchase protective gear for fire fighters, which they hope will improve their ISO rating.

The Welch Civic Auditorium will also benefit.

It was built in the late 1970’s and has gone untouched since then.

During the past several decades, city officials have dealt with plumbing and roofing issues with the building falling in disrepair.

“Well if you think about something with this square footage of being available in any community would be a great assets. Here we have weddings, we have receptions, we have funerals, we have banquets, well just last night this is the polling place for the Welch percent for the election board,” said Winston McKeon

McKeon adds he is thankful for the citizens who turned out to help fulfill the needs of their community. The town will not see funds from this initiative until about February.