Violet, the miniature donkey, takes care of blind animals on an Arkansas farm

Animals can help humans, but a miniature donkey is helping animals, too.

When Robbin and Cory Plumlee rescued a blind cow named Molly, it was hard to take care of her and she could only live in a small pen at their farm in Green Forest, Arkansas, due to her disability.

“Molly could not get around anywhere, she couldn’t get to water, feed,” Robbin told “Good Morning America.”

So, desperate to try anything to help her, Plumlee’s friend gave them Violet, a sight-seeing miniature donkey because the animals are sometimes used as guardians for livestock.

“Cory had the idea of putting a bell on Violet to help Molly hear,” said Robbin.

While Robbin and her husband only hoped for Violet to be a companion to Molly, the miniature donkey surprised the couple when they noticed her showing Molly around.

“We were able to turn Violet and Molly out to a 20-acre pasture where Violet showed her how to get around the property,” said Robbin.

Violet also stepped in when Cory’s beloved 18-year-old horse named Raz went blind after developing equine glaucoma. Raz was completely blind and couldn’t figure out how to get around.

The couple decided to stick both animals — Violet and Raz — in the same vicinity to see if Violet could potentially help guide the horse.

Sure enough, Violet was able to help Raz and now the two are always together, said Cory.

The unlikely trio is thriving thanks to the help of Violet.

“She really shows that anything is possible,” said Robbin.