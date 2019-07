JOPLIN, Mo. – Some big changes for the weekend at all Joplin Aquatic Centers.

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be closed to the public Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st for the Joplin Stingrays swim meet. That pool will close at 6 pm on Friday.

Cunningham Aquatic Center will be open 1 pm to 8 pm on Saturday and 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

Ewert Aquatic Center will be open 1 pm to 6 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Normal 2019 operating hours will resume Monday, July 22nd.