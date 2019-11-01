Weekend music event to “raise voices for veterans” at Neosho Civic

NEOSHO, Mo.–A local organization is hosting a musical benefit to honor veterans.

On Saturday, the American Legion Post and Auxiliary of Neosho will present “Raising Voices for Veterans”. Entertainment will be provided by Uke 66, Diamond’s high school choir along with other performers. Community members can participate in a live and silent auction.

The goal is to raise funds for veterans to help other veterans, while also making sure the vets in attendance have a fun time.

“It’s a chance to bring your family and have a good afternoon of fun and I hope the veterans feel special,” explained event planner Ellen Arnce.

This event is free to attend and will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Civic in Neosho. Donations will also be accepted.