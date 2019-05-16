Weekend event raises thousands of dollars for breast cancer patients

Last weekend, a Newton County organization helped raise more than $50,000 for breast cancer patients.

The Power of Pink, based out of Fairview, hosted an auction and walk with all proceeds going to women facing breast cancer. More than 300 people came out for the walk on Sunday. Seven breast cancer patients were chosen to receive funds generated from the weekend. And each lady walked away with a little more than $7,000 to go towards their medical expenses and transportation.

For more information on the Power of Pink, click here.