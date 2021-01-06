Wedding season sees changes due to pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wedding season is just around the corner but the pandemic is changing the joyful occasion.

Athena Event Consulting and Décor has been struggling lately with a lot of brides cancelling their weddings. But they tell me they are adapting during this difficult time.

Crystal Hope, Athena Event Manager, said, “We definitely had to cancel everything once everything got shut down so one of our biggest months got tremendously hit hard by that “

In 2020 Athena Event Consulting and Décor had 19 couples cancel weddings and 12 couples postpone weddings. The full service wedding venue is adapting and they now offer packages for brides who are getting married at home. They also added balloon and get well soon packages.

“If anything 2020 has taught us how to diversify our business so that we can help people celebrate their private events and help people have their moments feel special.”

Meanwhile Clark’s Catering says they lost a lot of catering jobs at the start of the pandemic.

Mickel Clark, Clark’s Catering Executive Chef and Owner, said “Now we are starting to slowly kind of see things increasing and picking up, which we’re grateful for. I’m actually finally starting to work on quotes again.”

Both businesses are hopeful that 2021 will be better.

“We’re hoping that we’re gonna bounce back this year.”

“We’ve also had a high demand for 2021 weddings so those are going to be pretty popular I believe and its going to hopefully pick up what we lost in 2020,” said Hope.

Athena’s recommends anyone planning a wedding for 2021 to find flexible vendors and to start looking for a venue now.