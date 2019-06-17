Webb City’s Wiestside Barbecue ceases operations

Saturday marked Webb City’s Wiestside Barbecue’s last day in business, as the restaurant closed its doors for good.

The business has served the community for 3 years, and for many has become a household staple for barbecue.

Wiestside Barbecue spent most of last year recovering from a fire that damaged most of the restaurant.

Store officials say after opening after the incident, business was good, but has since declined resulting in the close.

For many, they are disheartened to see this place close.

Chad Yates, Purcell resident, says, “Their food is just completely different, like the Trump Tower had 5 or 6 ingredients in it that you wouldn’t originally think to put in a sandwich. They are just amazing. The are very unique and even though they are unique with the weird ingredients it still tastes amazing.”

Jennifer McMillian, Wiestside Barbecue server, says, “I know that a lot of local people love to eat here. We have a lot of regulars that eat here and they are pretty upset we are closing. So I think it just means home and, like, familiar.”

McMillian adds store owners may consider catering in the future.

