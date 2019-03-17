Webb city’s Church of the Nazarene is helping people in need this week

The church collects donations throughout the year, and when it gets to be too full — they put the donations out to give away to people at the Free Sale event.

Anyone is able to come and get things they need, and the church pastor says over the past couple years it’s turned into an exchange between community members.

Pastor Nathan Haeck says, “People come on Thursday and they get stuff for their kids, and then they bring back on Friday morning stuff their kids have outgrown. So, really it’s kind of been a unique thing for people helping people I guess is a better way to say it. Families helping families and it’s just fun to be a part of that.”

The Free Sale has been going on since Thursday, and the pastor says they have been able to help many families in the community.