Webb City’s baseball team having to wait until possibly summer before playing on new turf

WEBB CITY, Mo. — With the cancellation of spring sports, Webb City’s baseball team will have to wait just a bit longer to take the diamond at Chuck Barnes Field.

Head coach Flave Darnell said the team still wants to play games this summer, and make use of the brand new turf playing surface.

The team has stayed in contact through Zoom meetings with Coach Darnell saying they’ll be ready to roll when the time comes. Regardless, the new field will still be there, and for the seniors on the team it’s a missed chance to experience it first-hand for the first time.

“Our field is awesome, and it’s going to be awesome. It doesn’t take away from how great that is and the commitment the school’s put in that field and the amount of money they’ve put in. It’s great, new turf, and dugouts and fence, and outfield. It’s going to be great whether we get to get out there this summer or next spring. It’s still going to be awesome and we’re real excited about that.” Flave Darnell, Webb City Head Baseball Coach

Darnell added that the team had two great weeks of practice before being shutdown. Even when it was rainy out, the team was still making the most of the time on the new field.