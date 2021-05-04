Webb City Wine Walk kicks off May 18th

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City is adding a new monthly event to its Summer lineup.

The Downtown Wine Walk will take place the third Tuesday each month from May through October. Wines offered by downtown business Just A Taste can be sampled at ten different locations along main street.

Organizers point out it’s an opportunity for shoppers to find out more about Just A Taste and what it has to offer.

Erin Turner, WC Econ. Dev., said, “May not realize there is a basement. There are, there’s an Irish pub. There’s a patio – there are several different rooms that people may not realize as they drive by.”

The event kicks off Tuesday, May 18th from four to seven. You must buy a wine walk bracelet to take part. They cost $15.