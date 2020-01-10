Webb City Wastewater Treatment Plant gets $3 million in improvements

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A three million dollar overhaul is wrapping up at the Webb City Wastewater Treatment Plant, a project with a big impact.

The treatment plant now has new equipment allowing workers to handle their own zinc tainted sludge.

In the past, the plant had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for it to be hauled off.

And the wastewater treatment process was creating even more sludge than they could afford to haul, which could have led a stockpile costing millions to handle in the future.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator, said, “Now that we have the centrifuge system and our own ability to remove it and use it in a compost program, those costs in the future are eliminated.”

The plant is also considering a future project which would expand capacity.

That could allow neighboring wastewater treatment facilities to drop off their sludge in Webb City, instead of trucking it to distant sites.