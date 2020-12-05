Webb City toddler missing for nearly 40 years identified

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City toddler missing for nearly four decades is identified.

The Jackson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office announced that a DNA search identified remains found back in 1982. It points to Alisha Ann Heinrich of Webb City, who was last seen with her mother Gwendolyn Mae Clemons leaving Joplin on Thanksgiving of 1982.

Heinrich’s remains were found a few days later in thick brush along the Escatawpa River in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Mike Ezell, said, “The family advised they never heard from Gwen again. During teh investigation, investigators learned the male friend is now deceased. Investigators learned the three of them were supposed to travel to Florida to start a new life.”

Clemons is still missing and authorities are asking for anyone with information to contact the Jackson County, MS Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they have identified a suspect, however he is deceased.