Webb City’s online learning program has evolved since the pandemic

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An online learning option boosted by the pandemic is now evolving for the future. The program predates the COVID-19 pandemic, but is significantly different from early 2020.

“We’re looking at some opportunities that we hadn’t really thought of before,” said Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

New options for Webb City students attending class online.

“We’re building this robust Cardinal Academy – this virtual Cardinal Academy for the future. We want to provide a suite of opportunities for kids to get not only credits. They can also earn badges, they can also earn certifications,” said Rossetti.

Virtual schooling is radically different than just a couple of years ago. It had just gotten off the ground when the pandemic hit, multiplying enrollment to 600 students in the fall of 2020.

Now, that number is closer to 200, and only 80 of those are full time. The others are blending virtual classes with on campus instruction, something school leaders believe could benefit every student.

“When they leave here, they’re going to have to have some sort of experience when they go to college. If they sign up for 15 online credits, and full time students and figure out that that’s not the way they learn best. Well, why not do it in high school first and get a better idea?” said Rossetti.

And the growing focus online is also helping students who are attending classes on campus. On campus instruction is being added to the online options, which helps when a student misses a day of school.

“They can actually get online and see what the lesson was that they missed, and really not fall behind if they’re able to do that,” said Rossetti.

The current system requires students to sign up for a semester at a time — and enrollment is underway for the spring. That’s for any child kindergarten through 12th grade. Parents can sign up their kids through December 8th.