Webb City to improve baseball fields in King Jack Park

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City ballfield is getting some upgrades in advance of the Spring season.

The city is partnering with the little league to improve the baseball field on the South side of King Jack Park. The $55,000 project will make a number of changes including safer fencing for the field. City leaders point out this is the latest in a series of projects improving athletic fields in the area.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator said, “It’s just an upgrade that we hope will attract players and teams. We hope to hold some tournaments in King Jack Park in the near future.”

The city is paying for half of the cost of the project, with community donations covering the rest of the bill.