Webb City to host Holiday Merry Market

News

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City will be focusing its attention on Christmas this weekend.

The Downtown Historic District is hosting its annual Holiday Merry Market.

The event features everything from V.I.P. Passes and swag bags to a shopping passport with raffle prizes. Organizers say it’s become a tradition for many local shoppers.

Erin Turner, WC Economic Development, said, “We like that our communities and our region starts their shopping season off here in Webb City.”

The Holiday Merry Market runs from nine to three on Saturday, November 14th.

https://www.facebook.com/events/downtown-webb-city-historic-district/holiday-merry-market/431415761150880/

