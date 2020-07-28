Webb City teen behind bars after police chase

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Webb City teen is behind bars after taking police on an early morning car chase — while allegedly under the influence.

18-year-old Hunter Sease, of Webb City, is being charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, 1st degree assault, and property damage.

Just after 3 this morning, an officer tried to pull Sease over near 12th and Rangeline for several traffic violations — included suspected impairment.

Sease sped off east on Newman Road, to Highway 249 and then south to I-44.

At one point he stopped on I-44 — putting the car into reverse and crashing into two patrol cars.

One of the patrol cars was disabled — the other continued to pursue Sease.

The chase finally ended when Sease crashed his car into a utility pole near 7th and Pearl Avenue.

While being taken into custody, police say, he assaulted another officer.

Charges are being sought in both Jasper and Newton Counties.

None of the officers involved were seriously hurt.