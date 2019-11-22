Webb City Teacher Resigns Amid Inappropriate Contact Allegations

WEBB CITY– The Webb City Police Department releases more details in the investigation.

“On Friday, November 15, 2019 at approximately 20:00 hours officers with the Webb City Police Department were dispatched to 621 North Madison Street in Webb City in reference to a report of sexual misconduct. Officers met with Webb City School District administrators and immediately assisted them with measures to protect students along with initiating an investigation into the allegation. The incident reportedly had occurred earlier the same day at 807 West First Street in Webb City. As a result of our investigation, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at about 17:00 hours a 28-year old white male from Webb City was arrested for Child Molestation-3rd degree. Probable cause paperwork has been forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for their review. The name of the suspect will not be released pending the filing of a formal charge from the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we diligently continue our investigation. The safety of our citizens, especially our children, is our utmost priority. We are asking that anyone with any additional information in this or any similar incident to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Beckett with the Webb City Police Department (417 673-1911). “ Webb City Police Department

Press release from the District:

November 22, 2019

On Friday, November 15, 2019, school officials were made aware of an allegation of inappropriate contact between a Junior High Teacher/Coach and a student. Subsequently the staff member was placed on leave and immediately relieved of all duties.

The appropriate authorities were notified and the District has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The importance of keeping our students safe cannot be overstated. Our staff members have passed all required background checks and receive training on how to positively interact with students. Failure to do so is a breach of trust with our students and parents and will not be tolerated by anyone.

The Board of Education and the District’s administrators and staff are committed to protecting our students and ensuring they have a safe learning environment and takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. We are committed to making all schools a place of learning, fun and ensuring all students are safe in the process.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the District is not in a position to comment or share information.