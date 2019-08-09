Breaking News
Webb City teacher chosen for White House History Teachers Institute

WEBB CITY, Mo. – 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue may be the best known address in the country and now a Webb City teacher can share a firsthand perspective with her history students.

Linda Uselmann was one of just 60 teachers from across the U.S. chosen for a White House History Teacher Institute. She learned about the background of the massive building and got to tour it, a visit that included spaces not usually open to the public. Uselmann says it was a priceless opportunity.

“It’s not just the President’s house, but it’s also a business place and it’s also a museum.”

Linda Uselmann, Webb City Teacher

Uselmann estimates she took thousands of pictures during her trip, images she’ll share with her students when school kicks off next week.

