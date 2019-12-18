Webb City takes delivery of new ladder truck

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s a big upgrade today for the Webb City Fire Department.

They took delivery of a brand new ladder truck.

It has a 77 foot ladder and includes a number of safety upgrades to help keep fire fighters safe.

The 772,000 dollar truck replaces a 1988 model the department had used for years.

WCFD Chief Andy Roughton said, “There’s a lot more current technology – a lot more safety features in this truck compared to the last one. This was the first time today most of these guys got to see the truck. They’ve seen pictures but they haven’t gotten to see it in person. So this was their first experience with it today.”

There are still a few equipment upgrades to install on the new truck.

It’s expected to go into service in a few weeks, after fire fighters have had a chance to train on all the changes.