WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local business leaders are putting their heads together, sharing pandemic survival strategies.

Mike Wiggins, Granny Shaffer’s Restaurant, said, “Since March we’ve closed, we’ve reopened, we’ve social distanced. We’ve masked, we have sanitized.”

Not how Mike Wiggins wanted 2020 to go at Granny Shaffer’s. His strategy has been flexibility.

“We’ve adapted quickly. A lot of things we thought about doing and now we have to do them.”

Wiggins is sharing his experience and learning from others at the Webb City Survive and Thrive series. This gathering is focusing on handling the pandemic impact on the restaurant business. That includes the option of free help from the Missouri Small Business Development Center.

Ken Surbrugg, MO Small Business Development Center, said, “Some resources figure out where you’re at, where you want to be, and develop a road map to get there.”

Many local restaurants got help from the federal Payroll Protection Program – but Rob O’Brian points out there are still other options.

Rob O’Brian, Economic Consultant, said, “Small Business Economic injury disaster loan is still available and it was set up nationwide for covid.”

For Mike Wiggins, he now knows where to look locally for UV technology and plexiglass shields. Potential projects that help keep his restaurant moving toward a bigger goal.

“We just worry about taking care of our customers and taking care of our staff. that’s the most important thing,” said Wiggins.