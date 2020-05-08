Webb City store might be a good place to consider for Mother’s Day gifts

WEBB CITY, Mo. — When it comes to shopping for mom, it’s hard to go wrong with chocolate and other types of candy.

And if you want it made fresh, a Webb City store might be a good place to consider.

The Minerva building in downtown Webb City is open for business and has been the site of a candy store ever since it was build in 1913.

The current Owner, Charles Spencer, says that if it’s sweet, he can probably make it for you.

Charles Spencer, Spencer’s Sweet Call, said, “Whether they like dark, milk or white chocolate, whether they like something with carmel or nuts, the more information you arrive with the better, we have a lot of handmade chocolates, we have a wide variety of nostalgic commercial candy, 70 flavors of sodas.”

And each one of those brands of sodas are made with pure cane sugar.

Spencer says you can come inside and check out his product line, although no more than eight customers can be inside a any given time.

And he says he offers curbside pick up if you don’t want to go inside the historic building.