Webb City Senior night walk

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was prom night as Webb City High School sent its seniors off in style.

Webb City held its annual senior night walk for any seniors wishing to participate at Cardinal Stadium.

Seniors were dressed up in tuxedos and dresses as they walked across the field having their names called surrounded by friends and family.

Project graduation coordinator Susan Fodor says they were happy to find a way to celebrate the seniors.

Susan Fodor, Project Graduation Coordinator, says, “We’re glad we’re able to do this for the seniors. Especially with everything that has went on, and we just made sure that we’re social distancing, and that’s why we’re doing it outside and provide this for the seniors every opportunity that we can.”

The seniors then had the chance to go off to prom following the walk.