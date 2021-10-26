Webb City Schools purchase building to house more school programs

WEBB CITY, Mo. — School district officials are developing plans to add more space for operations. They’ve purchased the American Legion building near Main Street and Stadium Drive.

The cost — $950,000. The plan is to renovate it to house a number of school programs, including “Webb City Cares” and special education.

“We’re going to go in and of course we’re going to have to update some things. We’ll put carpet. But we’re also going to put some walls in and make large spaces into small office spaces,” said Kevin Cooper, WC R7 Assistant Superintendent.

The American Legion is still using the building until a replacement is built. School leaders hope to take over next spring, and start using it next fall.