Webb City Schools Planning for Future

The Webb City School District is planning for its future.

The district has partnered with insight designs out of Kansas City to develop a long-term facilities plan for the district.

Tonight, architects presented some of its findings to the Webb City school board.



Administrators say the city is experiencing serious growth, causing space, parking and traffic issues throughout the district.

They add, while they don’t have any firm plans in place, they’re getting input from the community, the school board, parents and students in order to do what’s best for everyone involved with Webb City schools.



“In anything that we want to do. We still want to keep our students involved in part of that planning process to. So, I think this is the begining of a long journey ahead of us. But it’s an exciting time. And i think we are really excited about looking for the future of Webb City and what we are going to be able to do.” said Kevin Cooper WC Assistant Supt.



Administrators hope to unveil a final facilities plan to the public in October.