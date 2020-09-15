Webb City schools hoping to get FEMA funding for construction projects

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school district is hoping to get FEMA funding to upgrade a couple of construction projects.

The Webb City School District has applied for grants to add sheltering capabilities in future projects. That includes an archery and shooting range in the works. As well as additional space at the heritage preschool facility.

School leaders say extra funding could be available due to issues with projects in other areas.

Tony Rossetti, Webb City R-7 Superintendent, said, “Because of the current budget situation there were several schools that had backed out of their application process, which left additional dollars and other schools are able to apply.”

If funding is approved, the projects would be upgraded to FEMA certified tornado shelters.