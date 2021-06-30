Webb City Schools are looking for qualified bus drivers

WEBB CITY, MO – One Southwest Missouri school district is already looking ahead to the fall semester… and the need for more bus drivers.

Leaders in the Webb City School District say there’s a big need for more qualified drivers.

While the position had already been in demand last year, the pandemic intensified that.

Those interested in the job should consider applying early, in case further training is needed.

“You would need a CDL license to drive one of our busses. So whether you have that or need help to attain that we can help in that process as well.” Says Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

https://www.wcr7.org/