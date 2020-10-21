Webb City school sees several construction projects

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District is working on a number of construction projects – both this fall and in the coming months.

There’s a little more elbow room for students eating on campus at the Webb City Junior High.

Dr. Tony Rossetti, Webb City R-7 Superintendent, said, “Been taken care of and moved on actually under budget.”

Growing enrollment prompted the expansion at the junior high. It’s also motivating changes at the high school, including expanded parking and pool upgrades.

“But we have some locker rooms desires; right now our kids are forced in a situation where that’s the only restroom. Both for locker rooms and public restrooms. So we’re trying to separate those out and looking at the future.”

The high school is still in the early stages of adding a new building for extracurricular activities.

“We received an NRA grant to build an archery facility and ROTC rifle range for our kids that compete.”

The district is also waiting to find out if FEMA will approve grant funding for the Heritage Early Childhood Center. That would allow for construction of a multipurpose space.

“But that would be really exciting to expand our facility, add some classrooms. and those classrooms would be safe rooms.”