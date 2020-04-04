Webb City School District announces new times for lunch program

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District announces some changes to their lunch program while classes are not in session.

The district says instead of providing meals five times a week, they will only do so on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, students will be able to pick up multiple meals during those times.

The district will also be offering delivery services at 13 different locations throughout the community.

This decision was made to help keep families and teachers safe while still providing food.

Dr. Kevin Cooper, Assistant Superintendent of Webb City Schools, says, “We want to make it so our families don’t have to get out every day. And we want to make it so our staff doesn’t have to get out every day either. Especially when we’re all being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.”

