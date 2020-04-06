Webb City School district announces educational materials for remote learning

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District announces educational materials that will now be available to students to continue learning remotely.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade will need to access the school’s website for their new curriculum.

High school students’ coursework will be available on the Canvas website.

Students who don’t have access to internet at home will be able to receive education materials when they come to pick up their lunches.

Instructors say their main goal during this time is to keep all of their students engaged.

Dr. Brenten Byrd, Assistant Superintendent of Webb City Schools, “Our goal is to help provide you with as many opportunities to continue to educate yourself with your parents at home so that when we do come back to school, you’re ready to pick things back up and keep going.”

