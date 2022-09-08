WEBB CITY, Mo. — The newest expansion to the Webb City School District is about ready to kick off operations. The newly renovated Special Services building sits on East Stadium Drive near the high school baseball field. The site will host some athletic facilities — including a concession stand and restrooms for baseball fans. But it will also provide a centralized location for Special Education, the Webb City Cares program, and expand campus daycare.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti points out that it sits near a couple of the existing schools, which could mean even more opportunities down the road.

“And then for future growth -there’s potential for us to even add here. But I think bringing all the services together that are kind of piecemealed out is going to add some collaboration that we don’t have right now,” said Rossetti.

The school district bought the building from the American Legion. The purchase price, plus renovations, cost about $3 million which school leaders call a bargain with today’s construction prices.

The hope is to have it ready sometime this fall.