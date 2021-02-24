Webb City Public Library lengthens hours

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Public Library is extending its hours and loosening coronavirus precautions.

The library is switching back to its normal hours starting Monday because of the slow decline in coronavirus numbers. They will still have social distancing and advise everyone wear masks, but they will stop quarantining returned items.

Jake Johnson, Library Director, said, “We’re not going to be quarantining materials anymore because there’s been multiple studies that its not contracted off of surfaces its just an airborne virus.”

He says the library hopes to bring back more in house programming for families in the Summer. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday the library will be open nine in the morning until five p.m. And Tuesday and Thursday, it will be open from eight in the morning until eight p.m.