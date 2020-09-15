Webb City PTO fundraiser moves online

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Spring fundraiser is back up and running this fall, raising money for students at Webb City Middle School.

The PTO fundraiser has moved to an online platform.

It would have been a dodge-ball tournament, silent auction, and raffle in the Spring — but now, because of covid-19, the auction is all on Facebook.

It is the PTO’S biggest event and includes everything from gift cards for local businesses to Branson shows and even highly sought-after Disney tickets.

Organizers are hoping the community steps up and rallies around the auction to help them succeed in supporting the students.

Jonathan Wengert, WCMS Principal, said, “We’re looking at trying to be creative this year of ways that we can find outdoor spaces to reward our students. And, just any kind of ideas like that. So, all the funding from this fundraiser is going to go back to our students and help them have a great year.”

The auction is live now and will close Friday morning.