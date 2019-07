WEBB CITY, Mo. – Webb City property owners who don’t keep their grass mowed will pay a much bigger bill for city crews to take over.

City council members approved raising rates when code violations prompt city mowing crews to cut the grass.

Right now, those rates range from $50 to $100 depending on the size of the lot. The prices were set back in 2008.

The city council voted in favor of a flat $150 fee in the hopes the higher cost will encourage owners to handle mowing on their own.