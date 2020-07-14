Webb City Police Officer recognized for life saving actions

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City Police Officer is recognized for saving the life of a teenager last month.

The last weekend of June, Officer Jacob Williams was called to a house in Webb City where a young man had fallen through a window and had severe cuts to his arm, causing severe bleeding.

Officer Williams used his training as an Army medic to make a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and help save the young man’s life.

Monday Officer Williams was honored by many city, state, and federal government leaders for his bravery.

Something which he says was just part of his job.

Jacob Williams, Webb City Police, said, “You know, I think it’s a bit much but I’m so extremely appreciative. I absolutely love serving the community and uh, you know to see the positive feedback is awesome. Means I’m doing something right.”

The young man who Officer Williams saved was also on hand Monday to say thank you.