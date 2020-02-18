Webb City Police Department to receive new fingerprint scanners

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local police department is getting a couple of new rapid fingerprint scanners, thanks to grant funding.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation is giving the Webb City Police Department more than $3,000 to add to their technology.

The live scan fingerprinting process used at the police station can take up to 20 minutes.

But officers say the new units work more quickly and will be used out on patrol.

The grant covers the cost of the scanners, as well as installation and training costs.