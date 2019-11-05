Webb City Police Department looks to upgrade current patrol cars

WEBB CITY, Mo.–Webb City police are looking for options to update the fleet of cars available for patrol duties.

The department is accepting bids for three new police-rated SUV’s. They will replace some of the suv’s with higher miles.

Officers point out that the mileage can add up quickly, including both long periods of idling as well as the potential for higher speeds in a pursuit.

“Specifically with patrol vehicles, we try to turn them over about every six or seven years,” explained WCPD Chief Don Melton.

The Webb City Police Department has a total of 26 vehicles in the patrol fleet. They’ll be taking bids for the three newest additions through next Tuesday.