WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department needs your help to make sure kids in their community have something under the tree this holiday season. The annual Shop With A Cop program needs donations, and you can help by shopping at stores in the Webb City community.

Shop with a cop badges are being sold at a variety of businesses in the city. Proceeds from the sale of those badges go to fund the program.

For a complete list of all eleven of those retailers, follow the link below.