Webb City PD partners with the farmer's market, giving parents a new tool if a child goes missing

WEBB CITY, Mo. - A local police station is giving parents a new tool if their child happened to go missing.

The Webb City Police Department teamed up with the Webb City Farmer's Market to hand out fingerprint cards for kids. The service was provided free of charge. Any interested family could have their child fingerprinted, with the cards then getting handed over to the parents or guardian. Webb City Police say this document can come in handy if something were to happen.

"It's important especially for children so that in case they get lost or something and maybe the child is young and can't really tell people their name or something then we would have the ability to identify who they are," says Keith Meyer, Webb City Police Department.

Meyer adds the police department does not keep the fingerprints on record, so it's important for each family to hang on to this document.

