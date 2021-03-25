Webb City PD looking for missing person

Webb City Police Department issued a press release Thursday in reference to a missing person possibly suffering from a mental illness. The full release can be seen below.

“On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:46 hours officers with the Webb City Police Department were contacted in reference to a missing person, Keith B. Jarmin (64-year old white male from Webb City). An acquaintance of Jarmin reported she had last seen him about five days earlier. The acquaintance told officers that she believes Jarmin is suffering from a mental illness. Jarmin is described as a 64-year old white male, 5’11” tall, weighs 200#, with brown hair & blue eyes. Please contact the Webb City Police Department at 4176731911 or info@webbcitypd.org if you have any information on Jarmin’s whereabouts.”