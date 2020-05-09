WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City park will soon feature native landscaping.

The city is teaming up with Liberty Utilities to add more native plantings on the North side of King Jack Park.

The site sits just west of the kneeling miner statue.

The additions will focus on promoting pollination – and add some variety to the site.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “Beautify the area to kind of make it a useful area – there’s even some talk of building a walking bridge over it when it gets constructed.”

Liberty will pay for the plants and volunteers will help with the installation, making the upgrade free to the city.

Work is expected to start next week.