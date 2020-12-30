Webb City paper to end print publication

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s the end of an era in Webb City as the Webb City Sentinel prepares to stop printing publications.

The Webb City Sentinel opened in 1879 just three years after Webb City was founded. The owner is retiring and tells me the past 41 years have been a great experience.

Bob Foos, Editor and Owner of Webb City Sentinel, said, “I’ve been here 41 years and its been a great experience met a lot of people I like the small hometown feel of Webb City and a lot of changes have happened while I’ve been here.”

The Webb City Sentinel has been a weekly publication since 1879 covering all things Webb City. Bob Foos has owned the paper since 1979 and had six employees working for him back then. Now he writes the paper himself but says decided to retire and stop print publications because they were losing subscriptions.

“I’m just sorry it had to happen this way and I know it’s a loss for the city not to have a newspaper anymore, but that’s the way things are going these days.”

Foos spent Tuesday putting the finishing touches on his last print version of The Sentinel.

“Its kind of hitting us hard right now. We announced it back in August. It seemed far away back then and we’ve had an overwhelming amount of people talking about how they’re going to miss the paper and remembering things that have happened in the past.”

The city is sad to see the print publication ending.

Carl Francis, City Administrator Webb City Missouri, said, “He is a quality professional. He cares about his community and we’re all sad to see this happening, but we understand. Times change you have to be able to adapt. That’s what Bob’s doing he’s adapting, but its definitely a loss for the city of Webb City.”

Wednesday will be the last print edition of the Webb City Sentinel. Foos tells me he will be writing more for his web version and he plans on putting out a digital newspaper January sixth.