Webb City now paying reserve officers, starting at $15 an hour

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department is now paying its reserve officers.

City Council recently approved paying reserve officers. Webb City’s five reserve officers are now getting paid 15 dollars an hour instead of being a volunteer position.

The department is down four police officers and uses the reserve officers to fill in shifts. They hope this will help them retain officers.

“Because the officers that have worked for us in the past then left to go into the private industry or somewhere else. Still retain the knowledge of our report system the street our ordinances and stuff and that’s valuable. And we would like to compensate them for their time,” said Don Melton, Webb City Police Chief.

City Council also approved increasing pay for dispatchers.

They will now start at fifteen dollars an hour instead of 13.60 an hour.