Webb City moving ahead with $2 million in school improvements

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District is moving ahead with nearly $2 million of upgrades on campus.

That includes increasing security at the entrance to the high school.

Future construction will give workers inside a better look at who’s approaching the doors – before they gain access to the building.

Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintendent, said, “No way of seeing who’s approaching, so as we reconfigure that we’ll be able to see the front entrance. We’ll be able to have somebody who’s able to see what’s going on.”

The project will also makes changes to some of the office space inside the building, including a separate entrance for the Mercy clinic and centralizing all the principal’s office in one area.