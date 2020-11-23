Webb City mom finds viral success on TikTok

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KSNF) — A Webb City mom of three has become a viral sensation on the social media platform TikTok and she’s growing her YouTube following daily.

To put it into perspective: She has nearly 300 times more people that follow her, than the amount of people who live in her quaint Southwest Missouri town.

When she’s working, Kristin Arteaga isn’t getting into her son’s car seat for no reason.

She’s a Webb City mom of three, but if you’re on TikTok, you might know her as @hotmomma95.

Her van is literally her office.

She makes videos twice a day on all different subjects, and she’s well-known for the hilarious conversations her kids have with each other.

She says, “Because they say crazy things. That’s pretty funny. I’m sure I’m not the only mom who has heard that before.”

Plus, their imaginations are a huge inspiration. She recalls a story recently, “Everlee tried to convince me for an hour the other day that she had a pet lizard at my house. And I’m like, no you don’t. We do not have a lizard. We have never had a lizard.”

She joined TikTok back in August, quite frankly, due to quarantine boredom. After making videos for fun, she gained 500,000 followers in only about two days. Then, her following just took off from there.

“Oh my gosh, I have a million people watching me? This is wild! And then, a million to two million and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, Why is this happening to me? What is so funny about me? I don’t even get it,” Arteaga says.

Even if she is humble, at least more than 3 million followers think she’s funny.

“I don’t even know. I don’t even know how it feels yet, because it’s all so new, if that makes sense. I’m still haven’t even grasped the reality that there’s 3.5 million people that follow me and ‘know’ me,” she says.

In only 3 months, the former daycare owner says her life is dramatically changing.

Arteaga explains, “I’m able to be a full-time creator starting Tuesday, so 100% of my income and my job will be completely TikTok and YouTube. Like 100%. Which is amazing.”