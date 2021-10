WEBB CITY, Mo. — Guilty. That’s the verdict handed down to a Webb City man charged with multiple child sex crimes — at least on some of the charges.

The jury handed down its verdict in the Daniel Chavez case around 5:15 this evening — finding him guilty on 8 of the 12 charges against him. Those charges included child molestation, statutory sodomy and furnishing pornography to a minor.

It took the jury only a few hours to deliberate. Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13th.